English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 11th, 2021 at 16:37 IST

Kerala govt conducts seroprevalence study to assess COVID spread

The Kerala government is conducting a seroprevalence study to take stock of the spread of COVID-19 virus among the people in the state.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Kerala government is conducting a seroprevalence study to take stock of the spread of COVID-19 virus among the people in the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the study began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The study would help understand the COVID seropositivity rate among various age groups including children, she told reporters here.

"The Health Department is conducting the seroprevalence study. It is expected to completed by this month end. It will be carried out among children as well as adults," the minister said.

Asked about the school reopening in the state, George said the study would help understand the seropositivity among children and the government would take further decisions about it after the study.

The study report would be submitted to the CM, General Education and other concerned officials, who would take a call on the reopening of schools after that.

On the concerns regarding Nipah virus, reported in Kozhikode last week, she said all the samples tested so far had turned out to be negative, which is a matter of relief.

"Source tracing is equally important as that of the contract tracing. A special team from the National Institute of Virology is already collecting samples from the state to identify the source of the spread of the virus infection," she said.

However, the minister said the ongoing strict vigil and the restrictions in the affected areas would continue for some more time.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said his government had conducted a complete house-to-house survey within three-km-radius from the house of the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah virus on September 5 as part of is fever surveillance.

He said in the survey around 15,000 houses were included from the containment zone and details were sought from around 68,000 people. 

Advertisement

Published September 11th, 2021 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

19 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. R Praggnanandhaa crushes Vincent Keymer in opener of Prague Masters

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Anderson calls COMPLETELY IGNORED Indian bowler as world-class

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Greater Noida: 2 Nurses Help Woman Give Birth at Busy Road Intersection

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info14 minutes ago

  5. 'He experiences a bit of pain': Another Indian player heads to London

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo