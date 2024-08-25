sb.scorecardresearch
Kerala Govt Forms Panel To Probe Atrocities Against Actresses In Cinema Industry

The Kerala government formed a seven-member team to probe atrocities faced by actresses in the cinema industry.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
