TRENDING /
Updated September 29th, 2021 at 14:27 IST

Kerala govt to conduct socio-economic survey among forward communities

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala will soon conduct a socio-economic survey to identify the economically backward persons among the forward community members in the state, a long pending demand of the latter.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday gave its nod to conduct the survey of the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities, through Kudumbashree, the state's all-women poverty eradication mission, a official statement said here.

Five most economically backward families, belonging to forward caste communities, would be identified in each ward of the local bodies including village, municipality and corporation across the state as part of the survey.

Sanction was accorded to allot a total of Rs 75.67 lakh for collecting information for the same, it added.

The meeting also decided to make police verification mandatory for the appointments in aided educational institutions, public sector undertakings welfare boards, development authorities, co-operative institutions and devaswom boards in the state.

The cabinet directed concerned agencies to complete the the procedure within one month after the employee joining the office and the relevant institutions should make necessary amendments in this regard within three months, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH ROH

Published September 29th, 2021 at 14:27 IST

