sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kerala Govt To Flag Off Seaplane Service Trial Run From Kochi on Nov 11, Details Inside

Published 00:12 IST, November 10th 2024

Kerala Govt To Flag Off Seaplane Service Trial Run From Kochi on Nov 11, Details Inside

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas will flag off the trial of seaplane service from Bolgatty to Mattupetti reservoir near Munnar on November 11.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala's Seaplane service trial run from Kochi to Munnar to begin from November 11
Kerala's Seaplane service trial run from Kochi to Munnar to begin from November 11 | Image: Representative /PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:37 IST, November 9th 2024