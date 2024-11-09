Published 00:12 IST, November 10th 2024
Kerala Govt To Flag Off Seaplane Service Trial Run From Kochi on Nov 11, Details Inside
Kerala Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas will flag off the trial of seaplane service from Bolgatty to Mattupetti reservoir near Munnar on November 11.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala's Seaplane service trial run from Kochi to Munnar to begin from November 11 | Image: Representative /PTI
23:37 IST, November 9th 2024