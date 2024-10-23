sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kerala Grants DA, DR To Employees And Pensioners, Raising Annual Expenditure By Rs 2,000 Crore

Published 15:43 IST, October 23rd 2024

Kerala Grants DA, DR To Employees And Pensioners, Raising Annual Expenditure By Rs 2,000 Crore

Kerala approves DA and DR for employees and pensioners, increasing annual expenditure by Rs 2,000 crore. Benefits will be disbursed with next month's salary.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kerala Grants DA, DR To Employees And Pensioners, Raising Annual Expenditure By Rs 2,000 Crore
Kerala Grants DA, DR To Employees And Pensioners, Raising Annual Expenditure By Rs 2,000 Crore | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:43 IST, October 23rd 2024