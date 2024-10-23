Published 15:43 IST, October 23rd 2024
Kerala Grants DA, DR To Employees And Pensioners, Raising Annual Expenditure By Rs 2,000 Crore
Kerala approves DA and DR for employees and pensioners, increasing annual expenditure by Rs 2,000 crore. Benefits will be disbursed with next month's salary.
Kerala Grants DA, DR To Employees And Pensioners, Raising Annual Expenditure By Rs 2,000 Crore | Image: PTI
