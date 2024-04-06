×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2023 at 13:09 IST

Kerala HC upholds educational qualifications prescribed for teachers in KUFOS

The Kerala High Court has upheld the qualifications laid down by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) for teaching posts in the varsity. 

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala HC upholds the qualifications of teachers for KUFOS
Justice Sathish Ninan upheld the higher qualifications for teaching posts laid down by the university, ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Kerala High Court has upheld the qualifications laid down by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) for teaching posts in the varsity. 

Justice Sathish Ninan upheld the higher qualifications for teaching posts laid down by the university, saying they were prescribed "to uplift the quality of education." 

The decision came while dismissing a joint plea by several aspirants to the posts of Assistant Professors in the university. 

The petitioners had contended that qualifications prescribed were contrary to those prescribed under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and were also "irrational and unreasonable." 

The university, represented by senior advocate Jaju Babu, contended that the UGC regulations lay down only the 'minimum qualification' for appointment of teachers. 

"Therefore, the qualification prescribed by the University shall not be lower than the one mandated by the UGC. Prescription of qualifications in addition to the minimum qualification fixed by the UGC does not amount to violation of the UGC Regulations," he told the court. 

Agreeing with the stand of KUFOS, the court noted that since knowledge is to be imparted to the students of BFSc course, the State deemed it appropriate that the teachers who impart knowledge should possess the degree in Fisheries Science and Post Graduate degree in the subject concerned. 

"It can only be understood to be the prescription of a higher qualification to uplift the quality of education. It does not do away with the minimum qualification of 'Masters Degree; as prescribed under the UGC regulations. 

"Therefore, the challenge against the provision on the ground of repugnancy, fails," the court said. 

The court also disagreed with the petitioners' contention that securing of a degree in Fisheries Science approved by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an impossibility, saying it "cannot be acceded to". 

"Therefore, the said ground of challenge also fails." it said. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2023 at 13:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Business Park

Embassy REIT $300 million

2 minutes ago
Michael Vaughan and Virat Kohli

Vaughan on Kohli

4 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

6 minutes ago
Rajasthan Man Kills Teen Daughter For Not Studying For School Examination

Man kills Daughter

7 minutes ago
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

10 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

10 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Next

12 minutes ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

13 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

19 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

21 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

31 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

31 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

32 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

40 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

an hour ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

an hour ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News12 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo