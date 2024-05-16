Advertisement

Kochi: Kerala is grappling with its most severe Hepatitis A outbreak in recent years, with government data revealing 1,977 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in the first four-and-a-half months of this year.

In addition to the confirmed cases, the coastal state has reported 5,536 suspected cases and 15 more deaths potentially linked to the virus. On Wednesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed officials to strengthen the grassroot level action plan to combat the rising Hepatitis A cases in the state.

“Directions have been issued to strengthen grassroots-level action plans in these districts. Water sources in all affected areas will be chlorinated, and restaurants have been told to supply only boiled water. Eateries will be inspected to ascertain whether all employees have mandatory health cards,” she said.

The outbreak has seen a significant spike, particularly in the districts of Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thrissur. In response, health department officials are coordinating closely with district and state-level authorities to implement effective containment measures.

State health department data reveals that the number of Hepatitis A cases reported by May 13 this year has already surpassed the total cases reported in each of the previous seven years: 2023 (1,073 cases), 2022 (231), 2021 (114), 2020 (464), 2019 (1,620), 2018 (1,369), and 2017 (988).

What is Hepatitis A virus?

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver that can cause mild to severe illness. The hepatitis A virus (HAV) affects the liver and is transmitted through contaminated food and water, or through direct contact with an infectious person. The virus is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person, as per the World Health Organisation.

Who is at risk?

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or previously infected can get infected with the hepatitis A virus. In areas where the virus is widespread (high endemicity), most hepatitis A infections occur during early childhood. Risk factors include poor sanitation, lack of safe water, living in a household with an infected person, being a sexual partner of someone with acute hepatitis A infection, use of recreational drugs, sex between men, and travelling to areas of high endemicity without being immunised.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A

The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include fever, malaise, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the eyes and skin).

Not everyone who is infected will have all the symptoms. Adults have signs and symptoms of illness more often than children. The severity of disease and fatal outcomes are higher in older age groups. Infected children under 6 years of age do not usually experience noticeable symptoms, and only 10% develop jaundice. Hepatitis A sometimes relapses, meaning the person who just recovered falls sick again with another acute episode. This is normally followed by recovery.

