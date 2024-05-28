Advertisement

Palakkad (Kerala), May 27 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman, identified as a homeopathic doctor, succumbed to rabies infection in Mannarkkad in this district on Monday, police said here.

According to the police, the woman sustained an injury from her pet dog's claws at her residence in Kumaramputhur around two months ago.

She, however, chose not to seek medical attention for what she perceived as a minor injury.

Her health took a turn for the worse on Sunday, prompting her to seek treatment at nearby hospitals due to feelings of unease and difficulty in breathing.

Upon examination at a government medical facility, she was diagnosed with rabies and promptly referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur.

Allegedly, the woman, accompanied by her husband, departed from the Medical College hospital on Monday morning without informing hospital authorities.

She passed away at her home around 8.30 am on Monday, they said.

A police officer said that the woman had allegedly expressed her desire to return home after comprehending the severity of her condition during her time at the Medical College hospital.

