Published 09:56 IST, August 7th 2024
Kerala Landslides: Heavy Machine Operators Given Mental Health Counselling
Mental health counselling is being provided by the state government to the operators of the heavy machines who help in unearthing remains from the debris.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The state Health Department, in a statement, said that its psychology division has been providing mental health counselling to the heavy machine operators. | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
