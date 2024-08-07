sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Kerala Landslides: Heavy Machine Operators Given Mental Health Counselling

Published 09:56 IST, August 7th 2024

Kerala Landslides: Heavy Machine Operators Given Mental Health Counselling

Mental health counselling is being provided by the state government to the operators of the heavy machines who help in unearthing remains from the debris.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The state Health Department, in a statement, said that its psychology division has been providing mental health counselling to the heavy machine operators.
The state Health Department, in a statement, said that its psychology division has been providing mental health counselling to the heavy machine operators. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:56 IST, August 7th 2024