English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Kerala Man Climbs Up High Voltage Tower Demanding A House, Comes Down 6 hours Later After Assurance

The Kerala man only came down from the high voltage tower several hours later after he was given the assurance that a house would be made available for him.

Digital Desk
Electricity transmission tower. Image for representative purposes only.
Electricity transmission tower. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

KOTTAYAM, KERALA: On Thursday morning, a man from Erattupetta, Kottayam climbed up a high-voltage tower, demanding a house for his family and a meeting with the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor-politician Suresh Gopi. According to locals quoted in a PTI report, the man climbed up the tower at around six in the morning and resisted attempts by police, fire rescue personnel and panchayat officials to bring him back down. 

The power supply to the tower the man had climbed was subsequently cut at around 9:30 am to ensure his safety. When fire officials attempted to bring the man down from the 80-foot tall tower, he threatened to climb higher, leading them to abandon their efforts. 

Advertisement

Finally, six hours after he first climbed the tower, the man agreed to come down after panchayat officials assured him that his demand for a house would be addressed. At this point, the man was taken into police custody. 

After coming down from the tower, the Kerala man reportedly told news channels that he had come down trusting the panchayat officials. If, however, his demand was not met, he he threatened to poison himself, his wife and his children. 

Advertisement

"I climbed the tower intending to die. I had no other option. I saw no reason to continue living. I wanted to see the CM," he said 

The panchayat officials reportedly told local channels that a house would be prepared for the man by March this year. In the meantime, the man and his family would be given a temporary accommodation. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News35 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement