Kerala Man Climbs Up High Voltage Tower Demanding A House, Comes Down 6 hours Later After Assurance

KOTTAYAM, KERALA: On Thursday morning, a man from Erattupetta, Kottayam climbed up a high-voltage tower, demanding a house for his family and a meeting with the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor-politician Suresh Gopi. According to locals quoted in a PTI report, the man climbed up the tower at around six in the morning and resisted attempts by police, fire rescue personnel and panchayat officials to bring him back down.

The power supply to the tower the man had climbed was subsequently cut at around 9:30 am to ensure his safety. When fire officials attempted to bring the man down from the 80-foot tall tower, he threatened to climb higher, leading them to abandon their efforts.

Finally, six hours after he first climbed the tower, the man agreed to come down after panchayat officials assured him that his demand for a house would be addressed. At this point, the man was taken into police custody.

After coming down from the tower, the Kerala man reportedly told news channels that he had come down trusting the panchayat officials. If, however, his demand was not met, he he threatened to poison himself, his wife and his children.

"I climbed the tower intending to die. I had no other option. I saw no reason to continue living. I wanted to see the CM," he said

The panchayat officials reportedly told local channels that a house would be prepared for the man by March this year. In the meantime, the man and his family would be given a temporary accommodation.