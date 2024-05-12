Advertisement

Bengaluru: A man from Kerala was arrested for misbehaving with the crew aboard an Air India Express flight traveling between Dubai and Mangaluru. He also made threats to jump from the aircraft. The incident reportedly occurred on Flight IX814 on May 8.

The security coordinator for Air India Express, Siddartha Das, lodged a complaint against the passenger, after which he was caught by the airport security once the flight landed at Mangaluru and later handed over to the police.

A police official said, "The individual in question, identified as Muhammad BC from Kannur, Kerala, was travelling on an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangaluru on May 8. He allegedly behaved in an unruly manner, creating disturbances during the flight, causing inconvenience to both the crew and fellow passengers. His actions endangered others as he made threats of jumping into the sea from the aircraft."

"He was apprehended by the airport security once the flight landed in Mangaluru and was handed over to the Bajpe police station, along with a formal complaint for necessary legal action. Subsequently, a case was registered, and he was arrested," the official added

As per reports, once the flight took off from Dubai, the accused went to the lavatory and thereafter started inquiring with the cabin crew about a person named Krishna who was not on the passenger list of that flight. Muhammad continued to harass the crew by posing irrelevant questions and causing disruption by repeatedly pressing the service button without valid reason. He then picked up a life jacket, gave it to a crew member, and said he wanted to use it upon landing.