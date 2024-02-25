English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated July 27th, 2022 at 20:35 IST

Kerala man wins Rs 1 crore lottery hours before selling house out of debt

While being burdened by a major financial crisis, Mohammed Bava, 50, prayed for a little luck in his life and it came true. The Almighty answered his prayers in the form of a Rs 1 crore Kerala lottery, that too, just two hours before accepting the token advance for his newly-built house that was put on a distress sale.

Press Trust Of India
LOTTERY
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

While being burdened by a major financial crisis, Mohammed Bava, 50, prayed for a little luck in his life and it came true.

The Almighty answered his prayers in the form of a Rs 1 crore Kerala lottery, that too, just two hours before accepting the token advance for his newly-built house that was put on a distress sale.

A native of Manjeshwar in this north Kerala district, he was in dire need of money to pay back the debt to the tune of around Rs 50 lakh he had borrowed from relatives and also a loan he had taken from a bank. He borrowed huge amount of money for the marriage of his two daughters and to adjust the losses he had suffered in the real-estate business.

Now, with his home being filled with happiness and fortune, Bava decided not to sell his house.

"I won the lottery. So, there is no need to sell this house. When we get the prize, all our issues will be sorted out," Bava told reporters.

He said he was going through anxiety due to the loss he had suffered in the business. "But the Almighty finally showed me a way," Bava said.

The 50-year-old man had bought the Kerala government's Fifty-Fifty lottery tickets from a vendor on Sunday afternoon hoping a way out to come out of the debt trap.

"The result of the lottery was announced by 3.30 pm on Sunday. Luckily, I got the prize. Earlier in the day, the buyers had informed us that they would come to give the token advance for my house by 5.30 pm," the man, father of five children, said.

"But when they came, this house was full of people who came to know about the jackpot. The buyers said they were also very happy about the lucky win," Bava said. He said he was not a regular buyer of lottery tickets.

"I know that lottery agent in person so when he passed by my home, he used to give me some tickets. This particular ticket I bought out of sheer tension as I didn't know what to do," Bava said.

He said after paying the debt, he would like to spend the rest of the amount for the poor and needy.

Bava will get around Rs 63 lakh after the tax cut. PTI LGK TGB TGB HDA HDA

Advertisement

Published July 27th, 2022 at 20:35 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  5. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo