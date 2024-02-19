Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:50 IST
Kerala: Parents Commit Suicide After Daughter Elopes With Lover
The incident occurred in Pavumba and the deceased have been identified as Unnikrishna Pillai and his wife Bindhu.
Kerala: A depressed couple allegedly committed suicide in Kerala's south district because their daughter eloped with her lover.
The police quoting some of the couple's relatives said the parents were mentally down over their college-going daughter's relationship, adding that the fact that she had eloped without considering their request to give it up.
They added that while Bindhu died Saturday night, Pillai's death was confirmed on Sunday.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:50 IST
