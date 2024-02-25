English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 12th, 2021 at 18:53 IST

Kerala posts 20,240 fresh COVID cases, 67 deaths

Kerala on Sunday reported 20,240 fresh coronavirus cases and 67 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,75,431 and the fatalities till now to 22,551.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kerala on Sunday reported 20,240 fresh coronavirus cases and 67 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,75,431 and the fatalities till now to 22,551, the state government said The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 17.51 per cent after testing 1,15,575 samples in the last 24 hours, a state government release said.

The bulletin also said that since Saturday, 29,710 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 41,30,065 and the number of active cases to 2,22,255.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,572 followed by Thrissur 2,451, Thiruvananthapuram 1,884, Kozhikode 1,805, Kottayam 1,780, Kollam 1,687, Palakkad 1,644, Malappuram 1,546, Kannur 1,217 and Alappuzha 1,197, the release said.

Of the new cases, 101 were health workers, 114 from outside the state and 19,251 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 774 cases, it said.

There are currently 6,03,315 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,72,761 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,554 in hospitals. 

Advertisement

Published September 12th, 2021 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara achieves another MILESTONE in first-class career

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. Skipper secures Rs 737 Crore Order from Power Grid Corporation

    Economy News20 minutes ago

  3. Ram Devotee Watches Pran Pratistha During Brain Surgery

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Trump Slams UK's Prince Harry For 'Betraying' Late Queen

    World25 minutes ago

  5. Entertainment leasing jumps 179% across 7 cities: CBRE

    Business News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo