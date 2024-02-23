Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday reported 15,768 fresh COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,39,953 and fatalities to 23,897.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 21,367 which brought the total recoveries to 43,54,264 and the number of active cases to 1,61,195, an official press release said.

As many as 1,05,513 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,843 cases, followed by Kottayam (1,632), Thiruvananthapuram (1,591), Ernakulam (1,545), Palakkad (1,419), Kollam (1,407), Malappuram (1,377), Alappuzha (1,250), Kozhikode (1,200) and Kannur (993), it said.

Of the new cases, 100 were health workers, 124 from outside the State and 14,746 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 798 cases.

There are currently 4,86,600 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,62,691 are in home or institutional quarantine and 23,909 in hospitals. PTI HMP APR APR