×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2022 at 18:26 IST

Kerala records 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Kerala records 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday recorded 2,373 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,04,433 in the state.

The southern state also reported 96 deaths which pushed the total fatalities to 65,597, according to a government release.

Advertisement

Of the deaths, 7 were reported in the last 24 hours, 45 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 44 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 5,525 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,16,369 and the active cases dropped to 21,664, the release said.

Advertisement

As many as 36,747 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 407 cases, followed by Ernakulam 405 and Kottayam 248, the release said.

Advertisement

Of the new cases, 26 were health workers, 8 from outside the State and 2,237 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 102, the release said.

There are currently 88,270 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 86,636 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,634 in hospitals, the release said. PTI HMP ROH ROH

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2022 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

China Says Great Positive Progress Made To Resolve Border Row With India

China Says Great Positive

6 minutes ago
Global electric car sales

EU's EV investigation

13 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

15 minutes ago
Sri Sri Ravishankar on Viksit Bharat

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

18 minutes ago
ECB

European shares slip

19 minutes ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

From Hideouts to Holdout:

22 minutes ago
Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee

Ryu Jun Yeol Controversy

24 minutes ago
Emerging markets gain

Latin American currencies

24 minutes ago
Kamal Sadanah

Kamal On Family Tragedy

29 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi In Rajasthan

31 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail's Silver Jubile

32 minutes ago
Boney Kapoor Weight Loss

Boney On Weight Loss

33 minutes ago
US Treasury yields

Treasury prices rise

33 minutes ago
Berlin zoo celebrates world's oldest gorilla's birthday

Berlin Zoo Celebrates

35 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Toxic Roles

36 minutes ago
Yogi Adityanath

yogi

38 minutes ago
Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's photos

Babil Remembers Irrfan

39 minutes ago
Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorist Prabhpreet Singh 'Germany' arrested at Delhi airport by Punjab Police

Khalistan Terrorist

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence7 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo