Published 12:56 IST, August 9th 2024
Wayanad Tragedy: Kerala's Woman Ambulance Driver Keeps Personal Tragedy Aside to Serve Victims
After the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Deepa Joseph's ambulance was a constant presence on the roads
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Deepa Joseph's ambulance was a constant presence on the roads, ferrying the injured and the deceased from the disaster zone. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:56 IST, August 9th 2024