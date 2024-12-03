Kerala Shocker: 3 CWC Caretakers Arrested For Brutally Assaulting Toddler In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, three caretakers at a Kerala Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Thiruvananthapuram were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, leaving her with severe injuries to her genitals.

The accused, identified as Ajitha, Maheshwari, and Sindhu, were arrested following a complaint filed by the general secretary of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

3 CWC Caretakers Arrested For Brutally Assaulting Toddler In Thiruvananthapuram

The police conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest of the three women. They were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Kerala Police confirmed.

The child, who was under the committee's care, reportedly faced inhumane treatment after allegedly urinating on the bed.

The accused allegedly imposed injuries to the child's genital area. The abuse came to light when the toddler showed signs of pain during bath time.

Following this, the child was taken to Women & Children Hospital in Thycaud for examination, where the medical reports confirmed the injuries.

The police subsequently arrested the accused, who had attempted to conceal the physical harm they had caused to the child.