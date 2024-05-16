Kerala Shocker: 4-Yr-old Girl 'Mistakenly' Operated on Tongue After Taken for Finger Surgery

Advertisement

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl on Thursday fell victim to foul up by Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. In a serious case of medical negligence, a four-year-old girl came to the hospital accompanied by her relatives to get her sixth finger removed, however, she was mistakenly operated upon her tongue, according to media reports.

As per the relatives of the child, she came to the hospital because she had six fingers on one hand, as per media reports.

As per the relatives of the child, they were told that it could be removed through a minor surgery so they agreed. A while later, when the child was wheeled back, the relatives were surprised to see the girl's mouth was in plaster. According to the relatives, they did not know what happened and then when they checked her hand, the sixth finger was still there



The relatives informed the nurse, who was smiling when she heard about the ordeal. The relatives were told that there was a problem with her toungue too and that was recitified. The relative added that soon teh doctor cam and apoligised for the mistake and said that the sixth finger will be removed, and took the child away.

The concerned authorities have ordered a probe into the matter.

This incident comes at a time when this hospital is in the news after Harshina, a woman in her 30's, was on a long protest for her complaint that after her c-section, the doctors left a pair of scissors in her abdomen, This complaint was true and the guilty staff members have been identified.