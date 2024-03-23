A differently-abled man was killed and several others injured after a bike ran over the victims who were sleeping on a pavement along a busy road in Kollam | Image: social media

Advertisement

Kollam: A differently-abled man was killed and several others injured after a bike ran over the victims who were sleeping on a pavement along a busy road in this district, police said on Saturday.

The shocking incident occurred late on Friday night at Jonakapuram and the condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

Advertisement

The deceased person was identified as Arumugham (60), hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, they said.

A man, who drove the bike, was taken into custody soon after the incident.

Advertisement

Investigation is on, they added.