Kerala Shocker: Differently-Abled Man Killed as Bike Runs Over Pavement Dwellers in Kollam
Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A differently-abled man was killed and several others injured after a bike ran over the victims who were sleeping on a pavement along a busy road in Kollam | Image:social media
Kollam: A differently-abled man was killed and several others injured after a bike ran over the victims who were sleeping on a pavement along a busy road in this district, police said on Saturday.
The shocking incident occurred late on Friday night at Jonakapuram and the condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.
The deceased person was identified as Arumugham (60), hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, they said.
A man, who drove the bike, was taken into custody soon after the incident.
Investigation is on, they added.
