Kerala Shocker: Man Tries to Bury Mother Without Informing Anyone, Taken Into Police Custody
A man on Thursday was taken into custody after he was trying to bury his mother's body inside the compound of his house near Vennala, without informing anyone.
Palarivattom: A man on Thursday was taken into custody after he was trying to bury his mother's body inside the compound of his house near Vennala, without informing anyone, police said.
The neighbours informed an officer of Palarivattom police station about the man attempting to bury the body of his mother, who was 78 years old.
The man was in custody and being questioned to find out what had happened, the officer said. He also told, "The cause of death of his mother is not yet known."
One of the neighbours of the man told TV channels that they saw him dig a grave in the yard of his house in the morning and then trying to bury his mother's body in it.
"The president of the residents association informed the police about it," he said.
There were also frequent instances of fight between the man and his mother, the neighbours told. They also told that the man is estranged from his wife and runs a tyre shop.
