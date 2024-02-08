NIA has found that Riyaz allegedly planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Kerala with the mastermind of the Sri Lankan blast series | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Kochi: The Kochi National Investigation Agency (NIA) court today has pronounced Riyaz Aboobackar guilty in the Kerala suicide attack case. Riyaz Aboobackar, a native of Palakkad, Kollamkode, was the sole accused in the Kerala assassination plot in Kasaragod.

The quantum of punishment will be argued tomorrow.

Advertisement

NIA apprehended Riyaz Aboobackar on May 15, 2018, and he faces charges under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 120b of the IPC. The NIA has found that those who planned the Sri Lanka blasts planned the blasts in Kerala too and tried to recruit youth for this through social media.

While presenting the case, the investigation team submitted Riyaz’ social media accounts and electronic devices to the court, which were seized during a raid in his house.

Advertisement

On May 15, 2018, Riyaz was arrested by the NIA for allegedly having links with IS. Several pieces of digital evidence were seized from him at the time of his arrest. This was also decisive in the verdict.

NIA has found that Riyaz allegedly planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Kerala with the mastermind of the Sri Lankan blast series. In addition to this, the NIA found that he had planned to kill himself. He had also tried to influence the youth from Kerala through social media during the terrorist attack. According to the NIA, evidence for this has been found from the digital devices seized from him.

Advertisement

According to the NIA, Riyas admitted being in touch with Abdul Qayoom alias Abu Khalid, an accused in the Valapattanam ISIS case, who is believed to be in Syria.

The conspiracy hatched was to target foreign nationals in Kochi. The idea to target foreign nationals reportedly came from those who had joined ISIS.