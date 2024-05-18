IMD Issues Red Alert In Some Districts Of Kerala For May 19, 20 | Image:PTI

Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala in the coming days, prompting the issuance of a red alert for several districts. The red alert, indicating the potential for over 20 cm of rain in 24 hours, has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for May 19 and 20.

Additionally, an orange alert, signifying very heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 20 cm, has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam on the same dates.

Advertisement

For May 21, the IMD has extended the orange alert to nine districts, suggesting that some areas may experience rainfall similar to the intensity of a red alert. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also expected at one or two locations across the state between May 19 and 22.

IMD also shared a tweet today pointing out that in last 24 hours Kerala reported heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Kerala Heavy Rainfall (in cm) Reported during past 24 hours 0830 HRS IST of 18.05.2024#heavyrain #rainfallalert #weatherupdate @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/rPwZeA6kUr — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept)

On Saturday, an orange alert is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts, underscoring the immediate concern for these regions.

Advertisement

This weather pattern is attributed to the likely prevalence of strong westerly and south-westerly winds in the region, as indicated by the IMD's predictions on Thursday. The department had earlier forecasted very heavy rainfall in Kerala between May 18 and 20 due to these atmospheric conditions.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather advisories. The authorities are on high alert to manage any potential emergencies resulting from the expected deluge.

Advertisement