Kerala To Receive Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Red Alert In Some Districts For May 19, 20
IMD issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala, predicting extreme weather in several districts from May 19 to 22.
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala in the coming days, prompting the issuance of a red alert for several districts. The red alert, indicating the potential for over 20 cm of rain in 24 hours, has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts for May 19 and 20.
Additionally, an orange alert, signifying very heavy rainfall of 6 cm to 20 cm, has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam on the same dates.
For May 21, the IMD has extended the orange alert to nine districts, suggesting that some areas may experience rainfall similar to the intensity of a red alert. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also expected at one or two locations across the state between May 19 and 22.
IMD also shared a tweet today pointing out that in last 24 hours Kerala reported heavy rainfall.
On Saturday, an orange alert is in effect for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts, underscoring the immediate concern for these regions.
This weather pattern is attributed to the likely prevalence of strong westerly and south-westerly winds in the region, as indicated by the IMD's predictions on Thursday. The department had earlier forecasted very heavy rainfall in Kerala between May 18 and 20 due to these atmospheric conditions.
Residents are urged to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather advisories. The authorities are on high alert to manage any potential emergencies resulting from the expected deluge.
