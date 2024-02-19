The Kerala govt has urged people to stay hydrated, wear loose clothes and eat more fruits and vegetables. | Image:Unsplash

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid temperatures rising above normal in districts like Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha, the weather agency has warned the residents and issued a yellow alert in a few districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for three districts after recording above-normal temperatures at this time of the season. The three districts are Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram.

For the last week, Kerala has been recording high temperatures prompting the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to urge people to take necessary precautions to avoid heatstrokes and sunburn.

It urged children to reduce their outdoor activities.

The agency also urged to arrange proper work hours for people working outdoors such as labourers or street vendors.

The safety advisory also warned against leaving kids and poets in parked vehicles.

Meanwhile, the government urged people to wear loose clothes and eat more fruits and salad. It further said that it is planning to implement a "water bell" system at schools to ensure that students drink adequate water to keep them hydrated.

