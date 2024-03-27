Advertisement

Viral News: England's legendry cricketer and commentator Kevin Peter Pietersen, popularly known as Kevin Pietersen shared a social media post praising Bengaluru International Airport's infrastructure.

The video post shared by the legendry cricketer Kevin Pietersen is now going viral. According to his social media post, “Just travelled through the brand new airport in Bangalore. It’s absolutely WORLD CLASS. Can be put up against any airport around the world. WOW!!!!!”

Former England cricket team captain turn commentator Kevin Pietersen arrived here in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Just travelled through the brand new airport in Bangalore. It’s absolutely WORLD CLASS.

Can be put up against any airport around the world.

WOW!!!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ER14LQ2uU3 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 26, 2024

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport authority took notice of Kevin Pietersen's post and thanked him for kind words.

“Hello@KP24, we're thrilled to receive your outstanding praise. Our priority is always ensuring that all our passengers have the finest travel experience,” authority said.

Comment section on the other hand was flooded with cricket fan's comments and praises. One user says, “You're such a genuine person. Different from what I usually see from other English cricketers. You're not biased, you give genuine praises and genuine suggestions aa well.”

Another user comments, “Bangaluru airport is best in the world...”

screen grab of comment section