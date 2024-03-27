×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Kevin Pietersen Praises Bengaluru Airport's World Class Infrastructure | WATCH

England's legendry cricketer and commentator Kevin Pietersen shared a social media post praising Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport's infrastructure

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral News: England's legendry cricketer and commentator Kevin Peter Pietersen, popularly known as Kevin Pietersen shared a social media post praising Bengaluru International Airport's infrastructure.

The video post shared by the legendry cricketer Kevin Pietersen is now going viral. According to his social media post, “Just travelled through the brand new airport in Bangalore. It’s absolutely WORLD CLASS. Can be put up against any airport around the world. WOW!!!!!”

Former England cricket team captain turn commentator Kevin Pietersen arrived here in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport authority took notice of Kevin Pietersen's post and thanked him for kind words.

“Hello@KP24, we're thrilled to receive your outstanding praise. Our priority is always ensuring that all our passengers have the finest travel experience,” authority said.

Comment section on the other hand was flooded with cricket fan's comments and praises. One user says, “You're such a genuine person. Different from what I usually see from other English cricketers. You're not biased, you give genuine praises and genuine suggestions aa well.”

Another user comments, “Bangaluru airport is best in the world...”

screen grab of comment section

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Viral

