Updated March 11th, 2023 at 17:49 IST

Key RSS meet begins Sunday, to focus on social harmony, developing sense of self-reliance among people

From the BJP, president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will attend the meeting.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
RSS meeting
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A key annual meeting of the RSS leadership will begin in Haryana on Sunday and the deliberations will focus on how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate people to perform their duties and make them self-reliant.

The three-day meeting will also review the progress of the organisation's expansion plan for the centenary of its foundation in 2025, head of media relations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sunil Ambekar earlier said.

He said the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be attended by more than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

From the BJP, president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will attend the meeting, he said.

A select number of office-bearers of 34 RSS-linked organisations including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will also attend it, he added.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ambekar said, "RSS shakhas are actually centres for bringing change in society and they work for it in their respective jurisdictions based on the study of society conducted by swayamsevaks." The three-day meeting, organised in Samalkha in Haryana's Panipat district, will discuss the studies done by the swayamsevaks (volunteers) over the past few years and the work done on the basis of such studies, he said.

The meeting will discuss a range of socio-economic issues, "especially how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate citizens to perform their duties and make them self-reliant," Ambekar said.

It will also review the functioning of shakhas (local meeting units) and prepare a future road map, he added.

Its delegates are free to raise any issue or share their experiences at the meeting.

The Pratinidhi Sabha will adopt some resolutions before the conclusion of the meeting on March 14, he added.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is going to complete 100 years of its establishment in 2025. The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will review the work in 2022-23 under its centenary-year expansion plan and set targets for 2023-24," Ambekar said. 

Published March 11th, 2023 at 17:48 IST

