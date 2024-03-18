Advertisement

Patna: As many as 7 people, including 3 children were killed after a car collided with a tractor in Bihar's Khagariy, as per media reports

Furthermore, four others have been reported to be injured.

The tragic road accident happened on Monday early hours on NH 31, when the victims who were travelling in the car, were returning from a wedding.

Rescue and relief operations were carried out after being informed and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

