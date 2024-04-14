×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Khalistan Zindabad Force Terrorist Prabhpreet Singh Germany Arrested at Delhi International Airport

The Punjab Police has arrested Khalistani terrorist Prabhpreet Singh Sidhu from Delhi Airport, who was helming the Khalistan Zindabad Force in Germany.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorist Prabhpreet Singh 'Germany' arrested at Delhi airport by Punjab Police
Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorist Prabhpreet Singh 'Germany' arrested at Delhi airport by Punjab Police | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Punjab Police arrested a terrorist of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) on Friday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The Khalistan operative was identified as Prabhpreet Singh ‘Germany’. He was the coordinator for the outfit’s terrorist activities, recruitment and fundraising from Germany, said the police.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, posted about the arrest of the Khalistan terrorist on social media on April 12. "In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany . Punjab Police is working to unearth the whole KZF Network and other associates linked in the web. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state," said the DGP on X.

Advertisement

The arrest was reportedly a part of the counter-terrorism campaign of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar.

Prabhpreet Singh had been living in Germany. The Punjab Police got a Look Out Circular issued against the Khalistan separatist through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi.

The DGP added that the immigration authorities at the Delhi IGI Airport detained Prabhpreet Singh and informed the police. A team of SSOC Amritsar arrested him soon after, he informed.

Advertisement

Prabhpreet Singh and Jagdish Singh Bhura's association

Prabhpreet Singh visited Poland in 2017 and entered Germany by road in 2020, later applying for political asylum in Germany for permanent resident status, said Additional Inspector General, SSOC, Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann.

Advertisement

"While living in Germany, the accused came in touch with Belgium-based KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and got involved in anti-national activities," Mann said. The Addl IG added that Singh arranged funding and weapons for his Indian associates for terrorist activities.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

4 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

4 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

5 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

6 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

7 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

8 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

8 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

8 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

8 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

8 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

16 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

18 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

20 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

21 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

23 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

24 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo