Updated April 12th, 2024 at 21:00 IST
Khalistan Zindabad Force Terrorist Prabhpreet Singh Germany Arrested at Delhi International Airport
The Punjab Police has arrested Khalistani terrorist Prabhpreet Singh Sidhu from Delhi Airport, who was helming the Khalistan Zindabad Force in Germany.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Punjab Police arrested a terrorist of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) on Friday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The Khalistan operative was identified as Prabhpreet Singh ‘Germany’. He was the coordinator for the outfit’s terrorist activities, recruitment and fundraising from Germany, said the police.
Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, posted about the arrest of the Khalistan terrorist on social media on April 12. "In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany . Punjab Police is working to unearth the whole KZF Network and other associates linked in the web. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state," said the DGP on X.
Advertisement
The arrest was reportedly a part of the counter-terrorism campaign of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar.
Prabhpreet Singh had been living in Germany. The Punjab Police got a Look Out Circular issued against the Khalistan separatist through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi.
The DGP added that the immigration authorities at the Delhi IGI Airport detained Prabhpreet Singh and informed the police. A team of SSOC Amritsar arrested him soon after, he informed.
Advertisement
Prabhpreet Singh and Jagdish Singh Bhura's association
Prabhpreet Singh visited Poland in 2017 and entered Germany by road in 2020, later applying for political asylum in Germany for permanent resident status, said Additional Inspector General, SSOC, Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann.
Advertisement
"While living in Germany, the accused came in touch with Belgium-based KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and got involved in anti-national activities," Mann said. The Addl IG added that Singh arranged funding and weapons for his Indian associates for terrorist activities.
Advertisement
Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:56 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.