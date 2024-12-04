Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked Despite Heavy Security at Golden Temple: What Cops Said

Amritsar: Khalistani leader Narain Singh Chaura has been arrested for attempting to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The accused fired shots at Badal while he was performing his duties as a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple. However, Sukhbir Singh Badal remained unhurt as the bullet missed and hit a wall.

The police arrested the shooter, who is reportedly believed to have a history of militancy and multiple criminal cases.

Footage of the incident showed the accused, Narain Singh, walking slowly towards Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulling out a gun from his pocket. A man standing near Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hand.

A bullet has been recovered on the spot.

Police Statement

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated, "The attacker has been caught. An investigation will reveal everything. The investigation will also determine whether there was a deeper conspiracy. It was an assassination attempt, but he (Sukhbir Singh Badal) was saved by the police's alertness."

He also added that frisking cannot be done at a religious place. However, heavy security was deployed in civilian clothes.

"One AIG-rank officer, two SPs, two DSPs and around 175 police personnel have been deployed at Golden Temple complex. We were alert and able to foil the attempt'', he further stated.



ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here. Sukhbir ji was properly covered. Narain Singh Chaura (the assailant) was here yesterday as well. Today, he first paid obeisance to the Guru." He clarified that no one was hurt by the bullet.

AAP Government Blamed

The Akal takht blamed the ruling AAP government and questioned the security lapses in the Gurudwara following the attack. The Akali Dal, party has demanded a judicial inquiry on the matter. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema strongly condemned the attack on Badal anc called it a “big conspiracy to push Punjab back”.

"This is a big conspiracy to push Punjab back into the fire. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was serving as 'sewadar' at the entrance of the temple was shot at. I thank God for saving his life... I want to ask (CM) Bhagwant Mann what has he done to the state," Cheema said.

Cheema urged Bhagwant Mann to take immediate steps to address the state’s deteriorating security.

SAD MP and Sukhbir Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur also arrived at Golden temple following the attack.

Who is Narain Singh?