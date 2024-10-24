sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Khalistanis, Extremists Find Refuge In Canada: Recalled Indian Envoy Sanjay Verma's 5 Big Statements

Published 23:39 IST, October 24th 2024

Khalistanis, Extremists Find Refuge In Canada: Recalled Indian Envoy Sanjay Verma's 5 Big Statements

India's high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, denied any involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Khalistanis, Extremists Find Refuge In Canada: Recalled Indian Envoy Sanjay Verma's 5 Big Statements
Khalistanis, Extremists Find Refuge In Canada: Recalled Indian Envoy Sanjay Verma's 5 Big Statements | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:05 IST, October 24th 2024