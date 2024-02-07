Advertisement

Dispur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the alleged security issues faced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam and sought his intervention to ensure safety and security of yatra workers in the state.

A massive scuffle broke out between Congress workers and police personnel after they were stopped outside Guwahati during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, triggering a bitter war of words between chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the 6,600km march, from Manipur to Mumbai.

Advertisement

In the letter to Home Minister, Kharge accused the Assam Police of protecting the posters of the BJP in Amguri, Sibsagar district instead of ensuring safe passage for the Nyay Yatra when it entered the state on January 18.

“On Day 2 of the Yatra in Assam, the 19th of January, 2024, miscreants associated with the BJP were caught defacing and taking down posters and hoardings of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Lakhimpur District,” Kharge wrote.

Advertisement

He added that when the yatra returned to Assam via Arunachal Pradesh on January 21, an alleged outrageous attack occurred on the Congress workers in Sonitpur district.

“The local Superintendent of Police in Sonitpur District happens to be the brother of Chief Minister, Shri. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He watched to see that BJP workers attacked and manhandled the Indian National Congress' Social Media team, along with our General Secretary, Shri. Jairam Ramesh. Shri Ramesh's car was attacked, while miscreants shouting anti-Yatra slogans, tearing off our sticker on the vehicle, and attempting to throw water on the passengers inside.”

Kharge further alleged that on January 21 in Sonitpur district, the BJP's district party workers approached and blocked Rahul Gandhi's convoy. “The BJP's workers then physically assaulted the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Shri. Bhupen Borah, resulting in him bleeding profusely,” he wrote in the letter to Shah.

He claimed that on January 22, 2024 in Nagaon district, a similar incident occured when BJP workers blocked Rahul Gandhi's convoy, allegedly coming extremely close to him, and creating an extremely ‘unsafe situation.’

Advertisement

Kharge Charges Assam Police of Inaction

The Congress chief accused the Assam Police of inaction even after the alleged security lapse of Rahul Gandhi and Nyay Yatra in the state. He mentioned that despite all of the instances of security failure, none of the miscreants were arrested and no investigation was initiated.

Advertisement

“As the risk increases, and as the Yatra proceeds as planned, we request your intervention to ensure that the Chief Minister of Assam and the Director General of Police, Assam ensure that no such untoward incident takes place which may lead to grave personal injury to Shri. Rahul Gandhi or any members of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” he added.

