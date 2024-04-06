×

September 28th, 2023 at 16:20 IST

Khattar, Hooda condole death of M S Swaminathan

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed grief at the death of agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and said his demise is an irreparable loss to the agriculture sector.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manohar Lal Khattar
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed grief at the death of agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and said his demise is an irreparable loss to the agriculture sector.

Swaminathan, also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, passed away at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. He was 98.

Khattar said Swaminathan's incomparable contribution to improving agricultural production by developing high-yielding crop varieties and modern technologies will always be remembered.

"The demise of renowned agricultural scientist Shri M S Swaminathan, the father of the Indian Green Revolution and Padma Vibhushan awardee, is an irreparable loss for the Indian agricultural sector," Khattar said in a post in Hindi on X.

Former Haryana chief minister Hooda said the demise of Swaminathan, the pioneer of the Green Revolution, is an irreparable loss to the agriculture sector.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kumari Selja also expressed condolences over Swaminathan's demise. 

Published September 28th, 2023 at 16:20 IST

