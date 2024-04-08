×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

'Khichdi Chor' Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food: Sanjay Nirupam Blasts Uddhav Sena

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday alleged that Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is the kingpin of the COVID-19 Khichdi scam.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Khichdi Chor' Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food: Sanjay Nirupam Blasts Uddhav Sena
'Khichdi Chor' Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food: Sanjay Nirupam Blasts Uddhav Sena | Image:ANI/File
Mumbai: Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday alleged that Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is the kingpin of the COVID-19 Khichdi scam that took place in Maharashtra and accused his entire family of being involved in the corruption. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar, in the Khichdi scam case.

Remarking on the ED summon, Nirupam said, “Today is April 8 and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from North-West Mumbai (Amol Kirtikar), 'Khichdi Chor' has been called by the ED. What ED does after the interrogation, I don't know, but action must be taken against him.”  

“The entire people from the North-West district should know, how dishonest their possible candidate is,” the former Congress leader added. 

Sanjay Raut Kingpin of Khichdi Scam: Nirupam 

Addressing a press conference days after quitting Congress amid seat-sharing tussle, Nirupam claimed that Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is the kingpin of the Khichdi scam. 

“When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the 'kingpin' was someone else. The kingpin in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Sanjay Raut. In the whole scam, he has taken money in the name of his daughter, brother and partner.” 

Claiming that he involved his family in the scam, the former Congress leader said, "He (Sanjay Raut) has taken bribes through cheques in the name of her daughter Vidhita Sanjay Raut, who herself is innocent and unaware of these things."

 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

