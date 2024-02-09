English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

KHIR City to Bengaluru City Centre in One Hour: Stakeholders

State Industries Minister M B Patil observed a presentation prepared by BCG on the blueprint of the proposed proposed KHIR city near Bengaluru on Thursday.

KHIR City to Bengaluru City Centre in One Hour: Stakeholders | Image:X/MB Patil
Major Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M. B. Patil on Thursday observed a presentation prepared by Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) on the blueprint of the proposed proposed KHIR (Knowledge, Healthcare, Innovation and Research) City near Bengaluru 

While addressing a meeting, he said that the focal point of the KHIR-City will be on research, innovation and development of prototypes and that no manufacturing will take place there. 

He explained that the city will be built on a 1,000-acre plot in the first phase. According to experts, it should be developed progressively, occupying 200–300 acres at a time, he added. 

Stakeholders have recommended that the proposed city be easily accessible by road, metro, and suburban rail, and that it should only take one hour to get to from Bengaluru's city center. 

The Minister declared that private entities would provide all of the funding for KHIR-City. Equity in land will be the form in which the government invests. 

He added that studies of these cities have been done in a number of other nations.

One proposal is to set aside 35% of the 1,000 acres for green space, and the remaining 5% for roads and public facilities. KHIR City should use the remaining 55%.

15% of the total land should go toward building research universities and other educational institutions; 15% should go toward building healthcare facilities; 20% should go toward R&D centers and corporate offices of different industries; 10% should go toward space for startups; 20% should go toward building residential complexes; 15% should go toward building commercial and retail space; and 5% should go toward utilities and government buildings.

To guarantee coordination between the government and the master developer of the proposed city, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) ought to be established. Furthermore, he said, six different kinds of incentive measures have been proposed to encourage investment. 
 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

