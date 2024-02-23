Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Sep 21 (PTI) Khurda district continued to report the highest number of new cases in Odisha, registering over 43 per cent of 462 fresh infections on Tuesday which pushed the state's caseload to 10,21,216, a health official said.

Odisha's coronavirus death toll surged to 8,146 as five fresh fatalities were reported. A total of 268 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 194 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Seventy new patients are children. The rate of infection in the 0-18 age group slightly dipped to 15.15 per cent from 15.49 per cent on Monday.

As many as 201 new patients, or 43.50 per cent of the total daily spike, are from Khurda under which Bhubaneswar falls. Jagatsinghpur trailed distantly with 31 infections followed by 30 in Cuttack.

Khurda has 2,351 of the 5,351 active cases in Odisha. It has also registered 1,488 fatalities, including 1,015 in Bhubaneswar alone.

As many as 10,07,666 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 600 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state has administered over 2,79,34,744 COVID-19 vaccines so far. Among the beneficiaries, 73.77 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

"#Odisha reached a new milestone in #COVID19Vaccination by administering 4,16,454 does in a single day! Many congratulations to Team Health Odisha for making it possible," the Health Department tweeted.

Odisha has thus far tested over 1.93 crore samples for COVID-19, including 57,135 on Monday. The state's cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.27 per cent while the daily test positivity rate was at 0.80 per cent. PTI AAM ACD ACD