Advertisement

Khurda and Cuttack districts accounted for over 57 per cent of the 628 new COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha on Friday, a health official said.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), on the other hand, sealed two government offices for two days after several employees tested positive for the infection.

Though the overall COVID situation in the state has improved substantially, the detection of a large number of cases in Khurda, and its constituent Bhubaneswar, remains a cause of concern, he said.

The state's tally rose to 10,18,926 as Khurda reported the highest number of new cases at 291, followed by Cuttack (72). Seven of the 30 districts did not register any fresh infection, while 14 districts recorded cases in single-digit figures.

Of the 291 new cases reported in Khurda, Bhubaneswar alone registered 190 infections.

As many as 367 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 261 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Ninety-six children were among the new patients. The rate of infection among the 0-18 age group stood at 15.28 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was at 1 per cent.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 8,122 as four more people succumbed to the infection in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Bhadrak districts.

The BMC, in a notification, said it has sealed the offices of the sub-collector and tehsildar of Bhubaneswar for two days.

"In larger public interest and to contain further spread of the virus, both the Government offices have been sealed for two days i.e. September 17 and 18," the order said.

Odisha now has 5,906 active cases, while 10,04,845 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 681 on Thursday. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 1.91 crore samples for COVID-19, including 62,238 on Thursday. Its cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.32 per cent.

As many as 2.67 crore people have been inoculated so far, of whom 68.30 lakh have been fully vaccinated.