Kidnapped Girl Rescued from Delhi-Bound Train at UP's Mahoba Railway Station
A 5-year-old girl, was allegedly kidnapped a day earlier from outside her house, was rescued by the police from a Delhi-bound train at Mahoba Railway Station.
Kidnapped Girl Rescued at UP's Mahoba Railway Station | Image: ANI (Representative)
