Published 19:45 IST, November 20th 2024

Kidnapped Girl Rescued from Delhi-Bound Train at UP's Mahoba Railway Station

A 5-year-old girl, was allegedly kidnapped a day earlier from outside her house, was rescued by the police from a Delhi-bound train at Mahoba Railway Station.

Reported by: Digital Desk
