Neha was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday. | Image:Republic

Bengaluru: The murder of Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, has triggered a controversy in the political circle in the state with the BJP claiming it to be a case of ‘love jihad’. However, the ruling Congress has denied the claim and rather called it a case of personal enmity.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday lashed out at the ruling Congress govt over projecting it as a case of personal rivalry. He also lashed out at the state govt over “complete destruction of law and order in the last few weeks particularly and ever since the Congress has come.”

Poonawalla said, "Today, in Karnataka, what we are seeing is the complete destruction of law and order in the last few weeks particularly and ever since the Congress has come...We see murders taking place daily and the manner in which women are being killed in broad daylight, molested and attacked...as criminals have free run in the Congress government.”

The saffron party leader said that instead of coming down heavily on the mindset behind the attack, they are shielding it.

Congress Busy Shielding Accused's Mindset: Poonawalla



He added, “In this brutal gruesome incident, where the girl has been killed by the boy, instead of taking strong action against him and his mindset, we see Congress is busy shielding his mindset...If the Congress leader's daughter is not safe, who will be safe in Karnataka?..."

Neha was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday. The accused, Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled the scene, was arrested by police subsequently. Neha was a first year student of Master of Computer Applications and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

It is Not a Case of Love Jihad: Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah also said “this is not a case of love jihad.”

Siddaramaiah said, “This is not a case of love jihad. I condemn the incident. We have arrested the culprit, the investigation is going on seriously and we will punish the culprit. We have taken care of law and order seriously to maintain peace and harmony. BJP is using this issue for politics, it is condemnable that a political party (BJP) is using the murder of a girl for political purposes.”

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday also denied it to be a case of love jihad.

"According to my information they both were in love with each other. The boy is said to have stabbed the girl as she tried to distance herself from him. The love jihad angle is not seen as of now. He might have feared her marrying someone else, the details are not known yet," Parameshwara had said.

He had added, “When such incidents happen, the BJP routinely blames Congress, which is not right.”

"The government will control such incidents in accordance with law, but viewing everything with a political angle at the time of elections is not right. They ( BJP ) cannot dictate to investigate in a certain way and to invoke certain sections. Based on evidence, police will put the sections," he had further said.

The incident has triggered protests by the ABVP against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. On Saturday, the accused's mother issued apologies.