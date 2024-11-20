sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Killers of 6 People in Jiribam to Be Brought to Justice Soon: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Published 10:51 IST, November 20th 2024

Killers of 6 People in Jiribam to Be Brought to Justice Soon: Manipur CM Biren Singh

The chief minister also said the killing of women and children is a crime against humanity.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur
Killers of 6 People in Jiribam to Be Brought to Justice Soon: Manipur CM Biren Singh | Image: ANI/File
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:51 IST, November 20th 2024