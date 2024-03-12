Advertisement

Mumbai: The internet is buzzing over this delightful video from Mumbai. An elderly man demonstrates his sympathy for bus drivers in a recently posted viral video. An emotional moment where an elderly man stopped the running buses on Hughes Road and gave the drivers packs of biscuits can be seen in the video that Minal Patel posted on Instagram.

Standing close to a divider, the old guy noticed that each bus stopped at a designated spot. Warmly smiling, the man gave the drivers packets of biscuits. Minal Patel wrote in the caption, "Kindness alert! This uncle waits on Hughes Road in the morning to give biscuits to each and every bus driver." Since it was posted, the video has received millions of views, countless Instagram likes, and a wide range of comments.

Small actions have great power to make someone's day. These "random acts of kindness" are dependable methods of bringing joy and smiles to everyone you meet. No matter how little you offer, it makes you feel good and increases your level of satisfaction. Simple deeds of kindness like saying "hello" or smiling can have a great impact. Kindness has mutual benefits for both the giver and the receiver. You can show compassion, kindness, and generosity to both strangers and people you know.