Kingpin of 'Highway Robbers' Gang Held in Punjab's Mohali
The kingpin of a highway robbers gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village in Punjab's Mohali.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali | Image: Representational
