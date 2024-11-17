sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 14:38 IST, November 17th 2024

Kingpin of 'Highway Robbers' Gang Held in Punjab's Mohali

The kingpin of a highway robbers gang was arrested following a brief exchange of fire near Lehli village in Punjab's Mohali.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali
Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali | Image: Representational
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:38 IST, November 17th 2024