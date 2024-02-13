Advertisement

Chandigarh: Launching the farmers protest 2.0, thousands of farmers afoot started marching towards the national capital, notably with enough ration and diesel arrangement to last for months as the borders allowing entry to Delhi have been sealed amid tight security.

The farmers are protesting over series of demands, mainly aiming to urge the Centre to accede on guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). It comes as a follow-up to their 2020 protest in which they had camped at the Delhi border points for 13 months seeking scrap of three farm laws.

According to reports, the farmers are planning similar long haul around Delhi borders this time, with 1,500 tractors and 500 vehicles from Punjab being mobilised for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest. These vehicles are loaded with six months' food, rations and logistics, claimed reports.

Since past few days, the farmers affirmed that they are not being provided with diesel in government's alleged effort to thwart their march.

In Punjab, the farmers kickstarted their march this morning from Fatehgarh Sahib after late night talks with a government delegation in Chandigarh failed. The farmers are also marching to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

'Talks With Centre Inconclusive'

A farmer leader claimed that their five-hour-long meeting on Monday with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive. "We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher after meeting the Union Ministers.

In last-ditch effort to prevent the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, the Union Ministers agreed on repealing the Electricity Act 2020, compensation to farmers killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, and the withdrawal of cases against farmers during the farmers' movement.

However, no consensus could be reached on three key demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a MSP for all crops, farmer loan waiver and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

Arjun Munda, Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, said the government is committed to the welfare of farmers but they need to consult the states on some issues.

