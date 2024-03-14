×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Farmers' Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Ground Today | Top 10 Points

Delhi Kisan Mahapanchayat: The farmers have taken permission from the Delhi Police to hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on Thursday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Farmers Protest
Earlier on February 13, Punjab farmers had arrived at Delhi borders to conduct a peaceful protest at Ramlila Maidan, however, they were denied permission. | Image:ANI/File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Taking forward their agitation to press for their several demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price, farmers from across the country will march towards Ramlila Ground in Delhi to hold  'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on Thursday. They have been camping at Delhi borders for a month now. 

Here are the top 10 points on 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' today

  • The farmers have taken permission from the Delhi Police to hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on Thursday. 
  • However, the cops have prohibited the farmers from bringing tractor trolleys, to hold march, and gathering of over 5,000 protesters.
  • The mahapanchayat is scheduled to begin from 11 am to 2 pm. The mahapanchayat targets to take forward their fight against the government's policies", mainly focusing on issues like MSP and the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations implementation.
  • The mahapanchayat will be spearheaded by the umbrella body of farmers' organisations, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), that had also led the 2020-21 farmers' protest against the three central agri laws which were eventually repealed.
  • The SKM said plans are afoot to pass a resolution, 'Sankalp Patra,' to highlight strategies against pro-corporate policies and announce future course of actions.
  • An advisory has also been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police in view of the protest as it may be affected in various parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas.
  • According to the traffic advisory, traffic is likely be be hit on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg.
  • Earlier on February 13, Punjab farmers had arrived at the Delhi borders to conduct a peaceful protest at Ramlila Maidan, however, they were denied permission and stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border by cops. They have been camping at the border areas since then.
  • The farmers had apparently stocked ration in their trollies to last for months, asserting they wouldn't go back until their needs were met.
  • Farmers are demanding MSP on 23 crops, waiver of debt, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers, implementation of the 'C2+50%' formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.  
     
Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

