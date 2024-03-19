×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Kisan Mazdoor Commission Slams Police Action Against Protesting Farmers, Seeks Complete Loan Waiver

The Kisan Mazdoor Commission on Tuesday slammed the police action against farmers protesting at the Shambhu border point and demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers and land rights for women agriculturists.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Farmers Delhi March
Kisan Mazdoor Commission Slams Police Action Against Protesting Farmers, Seeks Complete Loan Waiver | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Kisan Mazdoor Commission on Tuesday slammed the police action against farmers protesting at the Shambhu border point and demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers and land rights for women agriculturists.

The Kisan Mazdoor Commission (KMC) is a Delhi-based organisation that works with more than 23 farmers and labour committees for their rights and welfare.

Presenting the agenda, All India Kisan Sabha chief Ashok Dhawle said, "The KMC agenda has been divided into three parts -- the first part focuses on the right to land and water while the second part demands the right to food, employment, education, health and social protection. The third part focuses on the right to public and bank finance, production inputs, knowledge and market (access)." Emphasising the importance of a complete loan waiver for farmers and ensuring a minimum wage for farm workers, he also demanded recognition for women involved in farming as "farmers" and the need to grant them land rights and securing their tenancy rights over leased land.

Speaking about the police action against farmers near the national capital's borders, senior journalist P Sainath said, "There were reports of tear gas being dropped from drones on the farmers, who were peacefully protesting and it was not needed." He said, "Our farmers' conditions are not good, their income is below the rural average despite government promises to double their income by 2022." The Haryana Police had allegedly lobbed tear gas canisters on farmers when they started their "Delhi Chalo" march -- called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- last month to press the Centre on various issues, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

