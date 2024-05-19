Advertisement

Bengaluru: A Kochi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Bengaluru airport late on Saturday night after a fire was reported in one of the engines, the Bangalore International Airport Limited said on Sunday.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident as all the passengers and crew were evacuated safely. The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members when the fire was reported at around 11.12pm. The Air India Express confirmed the incident by issuing a statement. Soon after the take off, the fire was noticed in the aircraft, prompting officials to alert the Air Traffic Controller.

The fire was extinguished upon landing soon after a full scale emergency was declared.

"On May 18, 2024, IX 1132 from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at BLR Airport at 2312 hrs, due to a reported fire in one of the engines," a spokesperson of the BIAL, which manages KIA, said in a statement.

Emergency Landing Due to Fire

All 179 passengers and six crew members have been successfully evacuated from the aircraft, news agency PTI citing the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson reported. An Air India Express spokesperson said that due to suspected flames from the right engine after takeoff, the Bengaluru- Kochi flight 'elected' to return and carried out a precautionary landing at Bengaluru. The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation.

"The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible," news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

"A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause,” the spokesperson added.

