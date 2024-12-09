Published 11:31 IST, December 9th 2024
Kochi-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai, All Passengers Safe
A Kochi-bound flight has made an emergency landing in Chennai after a technical glitch; all passengers and crew members are safe.
Chennai: A Kochi-bound private carrier with over 100 passengers and crew members on Monday made an "emergency landing" here, after a "technical glitch" was detected mid-air, officials at the airport said.
All the passengers and others were safe, they added.
According to officials, the flight left for Kochi from here with 117 passengers. The pilot later detected the "technical glitch," following which the flight turned back to Chennai and made an "emergency landing," they said.
Required safety measures were in place and the aircraft made a safe landing, they added.
