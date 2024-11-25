Kochi: IT Employee, Lover Arrested in Murder of Woman

Kochi: An IT employee and his lover have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 55-year-old woman a week ago, police said on Monday.

Kochi Woman Murder

The murder, described by the police as meticulously planned, was carried out by Gireesh Babu (42) and his lover Kadeeja (42), motivated by their financial struggles and the lure of money and gold. The duo was arrested on Sunday.

Jayesy Abraham, a native of Chundikuzhi in Perumbavoor, was found dead in the bathroom of her rented apartment at Koonamthai near Kalamassery on November 17. She had been living alone.

Both Gireesh Babu and Kadeeja, residents of Thrikkakara and Tripunithura respectively, were struggling with debts accrued through loan apps and credit cards. Believing that Jayesy, a real estate agent, might have significant cash and gold in her apartment, the duo plotted a robbery, police said.

According to the investigation, the two, who shared a friendship with Jayesy, began planning the crime two months ago.

Gireesh, an MCA graduate of an IT company, meticulously avoided CCTV cameras while executing the plan. On November 17, a Sunday, he carefully timed the crime, ensuring no one else was expected at the flat.

Police said Gireesh took two autorickshaws to reach the apartment. During the journey, he wore a helmet to avoid being captured on CCTV cameras. He arrived at around 10.20 pm, carrying liquor and a dumbbell.

After sharing drinks with Jayesy, Gireesh attacked her while she was inebriated, striking her multiple times on the head with the dumbbell. When she attempted to scream, he smothered her with a pillow, police said.

After confirming her death, Gireesh dragged her body to the bathroom to stage it as an accidental fall. He stole two gold bangles and two mobile phones before locking the flat and leaving, police added.

The accused monitored the area for several days after the murder to check for police activity, believing the frequent movement of residents would divert suspicion, an officer said.

However, a special investigation team led by DCP K S Sudarshan, under the supervision of Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, arrested Gireesh Babu and Kadeeja within a week of the incident.