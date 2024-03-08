×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Kochi Woman, 71, Becomes First in Kerala to Hold 11 Driving Licenses

Radhamani Amma, aged 72 and hailing from Kochi, holds licenses to drive 11 different types of vehicles.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Radhamani amma, a 71-year-old woman from Thoppumpady, Kerala, who is breaking stereotypes about women drivers. She loves driving and has gone above and beyond by obtaining licenses for driving in 11 different categories. 

Radhamani first started driving when she was 30 years old. She earned licenses to drive lorries, buses, JCB cranes, trailers, forklifts, road rollers, two-wheelers, autos and finally, a license to drive vehicles carrying petroleum products. 

At an age when most people think of retirement, Radhamani is helping her children run a driving school started by her husband in Kochi, Kerala, back in the 1970s. She started taking care of the school back in 2004 when she lost her husband in an unfortunate accident.  

Recently in 2021, In 2021, Radhamani amma got her license for transporting hazardous goods. Her driving journey started in 1988 when she got her first bus and truck license.  She drove a bus from Thoppumpady to Cherthala, where the authority for heavy vehicle licences was located at the time. 

