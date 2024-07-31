Published 17:15 IST, July 31st 2024
Bombs, Cartridges Recovered From Kolkata Guest House
Police have recovered bombs and cartridges from a guest house in Iqbalpur area of Kolkata, officials said on Wednesday.The explosive materials were found in a bag inside the guest house on Tuesday, when a police team reached the spot following a tip-off, they said.
