Published 17:15 IST, July 31st 2024

Bombs, Cartridges Recovered From Kolkata Guest House

Police have recovered bombs and cartridges from a guest house in Iqbalpur area of Kolkata, officials said on Wednesday.The explosive materials were found in a bag inside the guest house on Tuesday, when a police team reached the spot following a tip-off, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Bombs, cartridges recovered from Kolkata guest house
Bombs, cartridges recovered from Kolkata guest house
